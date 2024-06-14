 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler in danger of missing U.S. Open cut after disastrous fifth hole for his group
U.S. Open - Preview Day Three
Sepp Straka makes up for wild triple with ace in U.S. Open second round
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Springs into action

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
bob.jpg
Panthers ‘unbelievable’ in shutting down Oilers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler in danger of missing U.S. Open cut after disastrous fifth hole for his group
U.S. Open - Preview Day Three
Sepp Straka makes up for wild triple with ace in U.S. Open second round
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Springs into action

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
bob.jpg
Panthers ‘unbelievable’ in shutting down Oilers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Xfinity at Iowa: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

  
Published June 14, 2024 01:00 PM

For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back at Iowa Speedway.

Justin Allagier is the only driver entered who has previously won in the Xfinity Series at this .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa. He won in June 2018.

NASCAR Xfinity Series
Nitro Circus to NASCAR: Greg Powell’s journey to Joe Gibbs Racing
Greg Powell has completed flips on multiple continents and celebrated multiple NASCAR wins.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:28 p.m. by Sheila Lang, Hy-Vee board member. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3:20 p.m. by Luis Arredondo, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:21 p.m. by Emma Butterworth.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) on the 0.875-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA Network. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: The series last raced at Iowa in 2019. Chase Briscoe won that race. Current Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier was sixth.