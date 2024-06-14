NASCAR Xfinity at Iowa: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back at Iowa Speedway.

Justin Allagier is the only driver entered who has previously won in the Xfinity Series at this .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa. He won in June 2018.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:28 p.m. by Sheila Lang, Hy-Vee board member. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3:20 p.m. by Luis Arredondo, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:21 p.m. by Emma Butterworth.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) on the 0.875-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA Network. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: The series last raced at Iowa in 2019. Chase Briscoe won that race. Current Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier was sixth.

