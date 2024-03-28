 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity, Cup weekend schedule for Richmond Raceway

  
Published March 28, 2024 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Xfinity teams continue their season Saturday with a packed day of practice, qualifying and racing at the .75-mile Virginia track. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s primetime race.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams are also in action Friday at Richmond.

Chandler Smith won last season’s Xfinity race at Richmond. Kyle Larson won last season’s spring Cup race at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees and a 4% chance of rain.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees. A high of 65 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: A high of 70 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain seek to score the team’s second win of the season this weekend at Richmond.

Friday, March 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
  • 12 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. — Modified Tour practice one (No TV)
  • 2 - 2:30 p.m. — Modified Tour practice two (No TV)
  • 4:30 – 5 p.m. — Modified Tour qualifying (No TV)
  • 6:30 p.m. — Modified Tour race (150 laps, 112.5 miles; FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)
Saturday, March 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 6:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:35 - 8:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 9:05 - 10 a.m.— Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 10:35 - 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)