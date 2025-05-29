Nashville Superspeedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

NASCAR is back on the concrete this weekend as Nashville Superspeedway will play host to the top three national series.

Friday will feature practice, qualifying and a 150-lap race for the Craftsman Truck Series at 8 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity and Cup series will practice and qualify Saturday on the 1.333-mile oval, followed by a 188-lap Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series will hold a 300-lap race at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at the track in Lebanon, Tennessee.

NASCAR’s 2024 winners at Nashville are Joey Logano (Cup), John Hunter Nemechek (Xfinity) and Christian Eckes (Truck). Logano is the only defending winner on the entry list (Nemechek will race Cup, and Eckes is in the Xfinity race).

Nashville Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 30

Garage open



11 a.m. - 12:55 a.m. — Truck Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity



4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

5:10 - 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 95; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 31

Garage open



11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. — Xfinity

Track activity



2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:35 - 5:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.04 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 1

Garage open



4 p.m. - 12:55 a.m. — Cup

Track activity



7 p.m. — Cup race (300 laps, 399 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 90, Stage 2 at Lap 185; Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Morning thunderstorms, occasional afternoon showers. A high of 72 degrees with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph and a 90 percent chance of rain 90%. It’s expected to be 68 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and winds from the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, a high of 83 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph with a 40 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.