New Hampshire starting lineup: Joey Logano takes pole for NASCAR Cup playoff race

LOUDON, N.H. — Joey Logano led a sweep of the front row for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Logano was one of three drivers who took part in a Goodyear tire test in July — Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain were the others.

Logano won his second pole of the season and 33rd of his career with a lap of 130.622 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who qualified at 129.865 mph.

Josh Berry, whose Wood Brothers Racing team is aligned with Team Penske, qualified third with a lap of 129.754 mph. Tyler Reddick (129.745 mph) qualified fourth and William Byron (129.670) will start fifth.

In the Next Gen era (since 2022), the New Hampshire winner has started no worse than fifth.

Other playoff drivers in the top 10 were Ross Chastain, who will start eighth, and Denny Hamlin, who will start ninth.

Bubba Wallace, who holds the final transfer spot entering the second round of the playoffs, will start 14th.

Four playoff drivers will start outside the top 15: Kyle Larson qualified 16th, Chase Briscoe qualified 18th, defending winner Christopher Bell qualified 19th, Austin Cindric will start 22nd and Chase Elliott will start 27th.