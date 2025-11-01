Phoenix starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup championship race

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole in his bid for his first NASCAR Cup championship.

Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) after a lap of 133.759 mph in qualifying at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

This is Hamlin’s 48th career Cup pole. Four of Hamlin’s five poles this season have come in the playoffs (Darlington, Gateway, Las Vegas and Phoenix).

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by fellow Championship 4 contender William Byron, who earned the No. 2 starting spot with a lap of 133.551 mph.

Kyle Larson, also going for his first Cup title, will start third after a lap of 133.437 mph. Chase Briscoe will start the deepest in the field among the four championship drivers. Briscoe will start 12th after a lap of 132.680 mph.

Austin Cindric (133.249 mph) will start fourth and Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney will start fifth (133.190 mph).