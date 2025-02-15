 Skip navigation
Post-race inspection penalty changes NASCAR Truck winner

  
Published February 15, 2025 06:58 AM

Corey Heim was declared the winner of Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race after Parker Kligerman’s truck failed post-race inspection.

Kligerman took the checkered flag first but his truck was found to be too low in the rear. That elevated Heim, who crossed the line second, to the winner. Kligerman’s team, Henderson Motorsports, announced its plans to appeal the decision.

MORE: Race results

More: Points after Daytona

“It’s certainly not as thrilling as winning the race on the racetrack, but I don’t know,” Heim said. “Yeah, I mean, I’ve been on the wrong side of it several times in my late model career. It’s cool to get a big one like that. Would be cooler, like I said, if it was on track.”

Gio Ruggiero placed second. Ty Majeski finished third, Grant Enfinger was fourth and Justin Haley completed the top five.