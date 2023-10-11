Pressing questions ahead of the Cup playoffs Round of 8

The Cup playoffs continue Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race show on Peacock). Only eight drivers remain in the hunt for the championship after last weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.

Here are the pressing questions NBC Sports’ Dustin Long and John Newby are answering ahead of the trip west.

Who has the most momentum heading into the Round of 8?

Long: Martin Truex Jr ... and it’s all bad momentum. He has yet to finish in the top 15 in any of the six playoff races this season. Some of the issues have been self-inflicted (Darlington, hitting the wall and not making repairs after qualifying), while others have been wrong place at the wrong time (getting wrecked after the end of a stage at Texas) and then there has been just bad luck (tire failure that sent him into the wall at Kansas). That’s in the past. The time is now for Truex and the No. 19 team to show the speed and execution they had in winning the regular season. Crew chief James Small said last weekend after the Roval race: “In 2017, we had the best average finish in the playoffs (at 4.3). Maybe we can do it with the worst.”

Newby: The easy answer is William Byron. He has the most wins in the Cup Series (six) and the points lead heading to Las Vegas. He finished first, second and second in the Round of 12 races. He also has seven top-10 finishes in the past eight races with two wins. Byron has won at every track making up the Round of 8.

Which driver can capitalize at Las Vegas and book an early trip to Phoenix?

Long: Kyle Larson. In the last two races at 1.5-mile tracks, Larson won the second stage at Texas and was racing Bubba Wallace for the lead late when he wrecked. At Kansas, Larson won the opening stage and went on to finish fourth. After wrecking in practice last weekend at Charlotte and forcing his crew to work late to prepare a backup car, there’s no better gift he could give them than to win this weekend and secure a spot in the Phoenix title race.

Newby: The logical choices are Denny Hamlin and William Byron. Both have been strong at the Nevada track throughout their careers. They also have the most points earned on 1.5-mile tracks this season. I choose Hamlin because he is comfortable contending for a spot in the Championship 4. He has seven previous trips to the Round of 8 with four Championship 4 appearances.

Which driver below the cutline could upset the playoff picture?

Long: Tyler Reddick. Toyotas are strong at the 1.5-mile tracks and Reddick should be a threat at Las Vegas and Homestead. Don’t overlook him.

Newby: All four drivers below the cutline are quite capable of winning at the remaining tracks. They all have speed, strong crews and talent. I’m going with Ryan Blaney. I believe this is the year that he avoids the mistakes that have plagued him in past playoff appearances. A win at Las Vegas or Martinsville is possible.

Who are your picks for the Championship 4?

Long: It will be Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing for the championship: Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Newby: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney. I picked Byron as my champion ahead of the season. He has continued to bolster my confidence in this outcome. Hamlin is an obvious choice with his consistent speed throughout the playoffs and his confidence. I see Larson winning his way in at Homestead. Blaney is my wild card that mixes up the playoff picture.



