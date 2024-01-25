RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports make sponsor announcements

RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports have announced the return of primary partners for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Benebone will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang while increasing its number of primary races from one last season to two this season.

King’s Hawaiian will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for nine events this season after making its debut in 2022.

Michael McDowell, who will hit 500 career Cup starts this season, will first have Benebone as his primary partner for the Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green Benebone scheme will return for the Sept. 25 playoff race at Watkins Glen International.

Benebone made its debut last season with a one-race primary sponsorship deal at Pocono. McDowell qualified 15th and finished 19th.

King’s Hawaiian will return to support Brad Keselowski as he takes on his third season as a driver and co-owner at RFK Racing. Keselowski will debut the orange scheme Feb. 25 at Atlanta before bringing it back March 17 at Bristol.

The King’s Hawaiian schedule continues with Sonoma on June 9, Iowa on June 16, Daytona on Aug. 24, Atlanta on Sept. 8, Watkins Glen on Sept. 15, Las Vegas on Oct. 20 and Martinsville on Nov. 3.

Keselowski first debuted his King’s Hawaiian scheme during the spring race at Kansas in 2022. King’s Hawaiian also served as his primary partner at Nashville in June and Las Vegas in October that season.

The partnership expanded last season as King’s Hawaiian took over the No. 6 Ford Mustang for eight races. Keselowski delivered runner-up finishes at Atlanta in the spring and Daytona in the summer with the orange scheme.