Milestones in reach for NASCAR Cup drivers in 2024

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season approaches as drivers and teams prepare to pursue wins and a championship. Many will also be in a position to hit milestones while taking on the packed racing schedule.

AJ Allmendinger

Allmendinger will run a part-time Cup schedule while moving back to Xfinity. Kaulig Racing has not announced his number of starts but he needs 20 to hit 450 for his career.

Christopher Bell

Bell begins his fifth Cup season with 144 career starts. He will hit 150 starts at Circuit of the Americas in March.

Bell needs three lead lap finishes to reach 100 in his career.

Ryan Blaney

The reigning Cup champion needs 19 top-10 finishes to reach 150 in his Cup career. This would put him into a tie with Dick Brooks for 56th on the all-time list.

Blaney needs to lead 297 laps to reach 4,000 laps led in his career.

Alex Bowman

Bowman enters the 2024 season with 289 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts at Dover, the track where he won for the first time in 2021.

Bowman needs 21 top-10 finishes to reach 100 in his career.

Chris Buescher

Buescher, who won three races last season, will start 2024 with 293 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts during the spring race at Richmond.

Harrison Burton

Burton starts his third Cup season with 73 starts. He will hit 100 starts at Atlanta, which hosts the first playoff race.

Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup champion will hit 700 starts on July 21, the same day that NASCAR returns to the oval track at Indianapolis.

Busch needs six top-five finishes to reach 252 in his career. This will move him past Kevin Harvick (251) and into ninth place on the all-time top fives list.

Busch enters the season with 372 top-10 finishes. He needs three to move to eighth on the all-time list, passing Buck Baker (372 top 10s) Ricky Rudd (374) and Jimmie Johnson (374).

If Busch wins a race next season, he will become the first Cup driver to win at least once in 20 consecutive seasons.

William Byron

Byron, who led the series with six wins last season, enters with 216 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts at Homestead in October.

Byron needs nine top-five finishes to reach 50 in his career. He needs 17 top-10 finishes to reach 100 in his career.

Byron needs to lead 379 laps to reach 3,000 laps led in his career.

Ross Chastain

Chastain will enter his third season with Trackhouse Racing with 187 Cup starts. He will hit 200 starts at Darlington in the spring.

Chastain needs six top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his Cup career.

Austin Cindric

The 2022 Daytona 500 champion enters the season with 79 Cup starts. Cindric will reach 100 starts with the July race at Pocono.

Austin Dillon

Dillon will start the season with 372 Cup starts. He will make his 400th start with the playoff race at Watkins Glen.

Elliott wins Most Popular Driver for sixth time Chase Elliott shares how he's healing from offseason shoulder surgery after being named the Most Popular Driver for the sixth-consecutive season, why he never takes the honor lightly, and why he'd like to forget 2023.

Chase Elliott

Elliott enters the season with 286 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Elliott needs seven top-five finishes to reach 100 in his career. This would put him in a tie with Geoff Bodine for 44th place on the all-time list.

Todd Gilliland

Gilliland returns to Front Row Motorsports and has 72 Cup starts. He will hit 100 starts at Watkins Glen during the first round of the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin needs 10 top-10 finishes to reach 350 in his Cup career. That would move him past Rusty Wallace (349).

Hamlin needs to lead 648 laps to reach 15,000 laps led in his career.

He needs two lead lap finishes to reach 500 in his career.

Erik Jones

Jones needs 12 top-10 finishes to reach 100 in his career. He need 13 top-five finishes to reach 50 in his career.

Jones needs to lead 173 laps to reach 1,000 laps led in his career.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, enters the the season with 521 starts. He will hit 550 starts at Bristol in September.

Keselowski needs four top-five finishes to reach 150 in his career. He needs one top-10 finish to reach 250 in his career.

He needs to lead 752 laps to reach 10,000 laps led in his career. He needs 15 lead lap finishes to reach 400 in his career.

Corey LaJoie

LaJoie starts the season with 236 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Kyle Larson

Larson begins the year with 331 Cup starts. He will hit 350 starts at Nashville in June.

Larson needs to lead 444 laps to reach 8,000 laps led in his career.

Joey Logano

The two-time Cup champion enters the season with 543 starts. Logano will hit 550 starts at Richmond in the spring.

Logano needs two top-five finishes to reach 162 in his career. This would put him ahead of Kurt Busch (161) and into 25th place on the all-time list.

Logano needs to lead 520 laps to reach 9,000 laps led in his career. He needs one win to reach 13 consecutive seasons with at least one win.

He needs eight lead lap finishes to reach 400 in his career.

Michael McDowell

McDowell starts the year with 465 Cup starts. He will hit 500 starts during the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville.

McDowell needs 13 top-10 finishes to reach 50 in his Cup career.

BJ McLeod

McLeod needs 13 starts to reach 150 in his career. He plans to have Live Fast Motorsports run a partial Cup schedule in 2024 after selling the team’s charter to Spire Motorsports. He has not yet set the number of starts.

Tyler Reddick

Reddick enters his second season at 23XI Racing with 146 Cup starts. He will hit 150 starts at Phoenix in the spring.

Reddick needs six lead lap finishes to reach 100 in his career.

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex needs eight top-five finishes to reach 150 in his career. He needs 20 top-10 finishes to reach 300 in his career.

Truex needs to lead 808 laps to reach 13,000 laps led in his career. He would move past both Tony Stewart (12,815) and Mark Martin (12,879).

He needs 18 lead lap finishes to reach 500 in his career.

Bubba Wallace

Wallace enters the season with 219 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts with the playoff race at Talladega.



