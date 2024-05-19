Richard Childress would support it if Kyle Busch sought to do Indy 500/Coke 600 in 2025

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — With Kyle Larson a week away from competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, car owner Richard Childress said Sunday that he would support it if Kyle Busch decided to do the double next year.

“We’ve talked a little about it,” Childress said Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “The right opportunities, the right team, the right situation, we would do it and I’m sure Kyle would do it.”

Childress said it was “Kyle’s call to make that decision. I’d support it for sure.”

How a teen, team and online group changed the NASCAR All-Star Race fan vote 10 years ago Josh Wise won the 2014 fan vote to the All-Star Race in an upset that remains one of the biggest in the event’s history.

Busch was close to competing in both races in 2017 but car owner Joe Gibbs did not approve it.

Larson will be the fifth driver to compete in both races in the same day when he does so next weekend, joining John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch.

Childress joined Gordon’s efforts for the double in 2002, partnering with IndyCar team owner John Menard. Gordon finished eighth in the Indianapolis 500 and 16th for Richard Childress Racing in the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch is in his second year with Richard Childress Racing.

