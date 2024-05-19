 Skip navigation
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Six
Courtney Frerichs, Olympic steeplechase silver medalist, has season-ending knee surgery
2024 PGA Championship - Round Four
Brooks Koepka expects another punishing response after struggling in PGA defense
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MAR
World champion Shericka Jackson wins 200m season debut at Diamond League meet

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Six
Courtney Frerichs, Olympic steeplechase silver medalist, has season-ending knee surgery
2024 PGA Championship - Round Four
Brooks Koepka expects another punishing response after struggling in PGA defense
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MAR
World champion Shericka Jackson wins 200m season debut at Diamond League meet

Richard Childress would support it if Kyle Busch sought to do Indy 500/Coke 600 in 2025

  
Published May 19, 2024 04:08 PM

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — With Kyle Larson a week away from competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, car owner Richard Childress said Sunday that he would support it if Kyle Busch decided to do the double next year.

“We’ve talked a little about it,” Childress said Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “The right opportunities, the right team, the right situation, we would do it and I’m sure Kyle would do it.”

Childress said it was “Kyle’s call to make that decision. I’d support it for sure.”

Busch was close to competing in both races in 2017 but car owner Joe Gibbs did not approve it.

Larson will be the fifth driver to compete in both races in the same day when he does so next weekend, joining John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch.

Childress joined Gordon’s efforts for the double in 2002, partnering with IndyCar team owner John Menard. Gordon finished eighth in the Indianapolis 500 and 16th for Richard Childress Racing in the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch is in his second year with Richard Childress Racing.