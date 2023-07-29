 Skip navigation
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Richmond Cup starting lineup

  
Published July 29, 2023 03:05 PM

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

MORE: Richmond starting lineup

Reddick won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying at Richmond. He’s in his first year at 23XI Racing and is joined on the front row by Kyle Busch, the driver who replaced Reddick at Richard Childress Racing.

Denny Hamlin starts third and is followed by Chase Elliott, who is outside a playoff spot with five races left in the regular season, and Bubba Wallace, who drives for the Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing team and is Reddick’s teammate.

Kevin Harvick, making his final Cup start at Richmond, will start eighth.