Richmond Cup starting lineup

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Reddick won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying at Richmond. He’s in his first year at 23XI Racing and is joined on the front row by Kyle Busch, the driver who replaced Reddick at Richard Childress Racing.

Denny Hamlin starts third and is followed by Chase Elliott, who is outside a playoff spot with five races left in the regular season, and Bubba Wallace, who drives for the Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing team and is Reddick’s teammate.

Kevin Harvick, making his final Cup start at Richmond, will start eighth.

