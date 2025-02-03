Road to NASCAR Cup playoffs has become more difficult for drivers winless in regular season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Road to NASCAR Cup playoffs has become more difficult for drivers winless in regular season

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:03 PM

The chances of making the NASCAR Cup playoffs without a victory in regular season have decreased significantly since the start of the Next Gen era in 2022.

Only six drivers — an average of two per year — qualified for the playoffs without a regular season win in the past three seasons.

That’s compared to 14 drivers — an average of 4.6 per year — who made the playoffs without a regular season win from 2019-21.

AUTO: NOV 10 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR explains why it will not make any changes to playoffs for 2025
A NASCAR official said a group will examine the issue for next season.

NASCAR wanted more of a focus on winning when it created the playoff system. Series officials developed the Gen 7 car, which debuted in 2022, to give more drivers and teams a chance to win.

Both goals have been achieved.

So what does it mean for those who don’t win in the regular season? What do they need to do to make the playoffs?

A driver without a win needs to average 27.1 points per race — essentially the equivalent of a 10th-place finish without any stage points —in the regular season to make the playoffs based on data from the past three seasons.

Stage points are critical because no driver averaged a 10th-place finish in the regular season last year. Tyler Reddick had the best average finish in the series at 11.1, followed by Chase Elliott at 11.6.

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season
The start of a season brings new hope and could bring even more for these drivers.

Last season, 14 of the 16 playoff spots went to drivers with a win in the regular season. Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. earned the final two spots via points.

This is how close it was:

Gibbs had 702 points in the regular season, Truex had 696 points and Chris Buescher, the first driver outside a playoff spot, had 690 points.

Buescher had the best average finish in the regular season at 13.6, scoring 608 points.

Gibbs was next with an average finish of 14.7, scoring 581 points. Truex followed with an average finish of 17.0, scoring 521 points.

But the difference was stage points.

Truex and Gibbs passed Buescher due to stage points. Truex had 175 stage points. Gibbs had 121. Buescher scored only 82 stage points.

Although Buescher scored 87 more points than Truex based on their finishing positions for each race in the regular season, Truex earned the final playoff spot because he scored 93 more stage points than Buescher.

Now that the Clash is past, the races start to matter. Even next week’s Daytona 500 qualifying races. While the winners of those two races do not earn a playoff spot, the top 10 finishers in each race scores points.

The race for playoffs begins now.