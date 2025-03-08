 Skip navigation
Ross Chastain says he made a ‘bad decision’ in move that turned Chase Elliott at COTA

  
Published March 8, 2025 02:30 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ross Chastain said he made a mistake at the start of last weekend’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas that led to him spinning Chase Elliott’s car.

Chastain spoke publicly for the first time about the incident Friday at Phoenix Raceway. He had been asked by The Athletic after last weekend’s race about the contact but declined comment. Chastain said Friday he wanted to see the replay and understand all that happened before speaking.

Friday, he was clear that he was in the wrong with the move.

“Bad, bad decision to go inside of (Kyle Larson) after he went inside of (Daniel Suarez),” Chastain said. “Wish I wouldn’t have done that. Told Chase that. Cleared the air there.”

So, what was it that enticed Chastain to charge on the inside heading to the tight left-hand corner on the opening lap at COTA?

“Incorrectly, I thought we were slow enough that the way (pole-sitter Tyler Reddick) launched in the box, I felt slow down the front, so I thought I had plenty of ability to brake,” Chastain said. “I was good initially and then I started locking. I was too fast. I just needed to be behind (Larson).”

After the contact, Elliott fell from his third starting spot to 36th. He rallied to finish fourth.

Asked about talking to Chastain, Elliott said Friday at Phoenix: “Those conversations are not for you guys. I think you all respect us enough to let that be.”