Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

Cup champion Ryan Blaney and former Cup champion Chase Elliott each will have a new spotter for the 2024 season.

Josh Williams, who had been Blaney’s spotter, stated on social media: Last weeks (sic) NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years, it is time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. ... I’m proud knowing the last 6 races were it and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better.

“I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the coliseum!”

Williams’ announcement came two days after Eddie D’Hondt stated on social media that he would no longer spot for Elliott.

D’Hondt stated on social media: “Been a helluva run .. 12yrs, 26 wins, 2020 Champs. Thank you to Mr. Hendrick, @JeffGordonWeb @chaseelliott Alan Gustafson. 468 races together, 26 wins & a (trophy emoji). ... A career to many, a wonderful lifetime memory, for us all. Excited for what’s next.”

Last weeks NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. Im forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP, especially those that have… pic.twitter.com/ELtV7aRpjS — Josh Williams (@joshtwilliams) December 4, 2023