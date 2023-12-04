 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

  
Published December 4, 2023 01:04 PM

Cup champion Ryan Blaney and former Cup champion Chase Elliott each will have a new spotter for the 2024 season.

Josh Williams, who had been Blaney’s spotter, stated on social media: Last weeks (sic) NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years, it is time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. ... I’m proud knowing the last 6 races were it and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better.

“I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the coliseum!”

Williams’ announcement came two days after Eddie D’Hondt stated on social media that he would no longer spot for Elliott.

D’Hondt stated on social media: “Been a helluva run .. 12yrs, 26 wins, 2020 Champs. Thank you to Mr. Hendrick, @JeffGordonWeb @chaseelliott Alan Gustafson. 468 races together, 26 wins & a (trophy emoji). ... A career to many, a wonderful lifetime memory, for us all. Excited for what’s next.”