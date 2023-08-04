Ryan Ellis returns to Alpha Prime Racing on full-time deal

Ryan Ellis will return to Alpha Prime Racing and the Xfinity Series in 2024 after signing an extension with the team.

Alpha Prime Racing and Ellis announced the news Friday with a press release. Next season will mark the first time in Ellis’ NASCAR career that he will run a full schedule. It will also continue a relationship with the Xfinity team that has steadily grown over two seasons.

#NASCAR … Dreams come true: Ryan Ellis once was a pr person in the sport. Today he announced that he will drive for Alpha Prime Racing the rest of this season and all of next season. 2024 will mark his first full-time season in Xfinity. He talks about the journey. pic.twitter.com/NkjF7ByvBB — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 4, 2023

“Ryan has been a part of Alpha Prime Racing since we first announced it two years ago,” said team president Tommy Joe Martins. “He’s had to fight for every opportunity he’s had, just like Caesar (Bacarella) and myself, he’s committed to helping this team grow.

“We’ve been lucky to have him, and we’re both very excited to have him back in a car full-time next year. He’s earned it.”

Ellis made his Alpha Prime Racing debut during the 2022 season with 11 races. He kicked off his schedule with a career-best 13th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then he added another 13th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Virginia native started this season with only 12 planned races. He has since expanded his schedule while securing new primary and associate partners. The expectation at Alpha Prime Racing is that Ellis will run 31 of the 33 races.

Ellis set a new career-best mark while racing on this expanded schedule. He finished 11th at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

“This announcement is truly a dream come true,” Ellis said. “My team and I have been working so hard to be able to get to this point. Without so many people’s support throughout my life and, specifically, the help of Sarah Handy, Garrett Miller and Phillip Smalley of MMI, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.

“I’m so thankful that Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella have had belief in me since day one, and so excited to have a shot at competing in the points standings next year. I’ve believed in their vision since Tommy first spoke about it, and it’s so exciting to be part of the program they’re building.”

Ellis has made 117 starts across all three national NASCAR series. 85 have been in the Xfinity Series. He stepped away from focusing on driving after the 2016 season when he ran 16 races. Ellis became the director of marketing and public relations for Go Fas Racing. He remained in this role until 2020.

Ellis made six starts for BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2021 before joining Alpha Prime Racing in 2022. He has only expanded his schedule since taking over the No. 44 Chevrolet for the first time, and he has been a constant presence at Alpha Prime Racing as the team has expanded to three entries.

