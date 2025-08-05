Ryan Preece closes gap to playoff cutline with 3 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener

Top Clips

nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener

Top Clips

nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Iowa Corn 350

Ryan Preece closes gap to playoff cutline with 3 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

  
Published August 5, 2025 10:00 AM

Ryan Preece cut his deficit to the playoff cutline with his second consecutive top-five finish last weekend at Iowa.

Preece gained 19 points on RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher, who holds the final playoff spot. Preece trails Buescher by 23 points for the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

The series races Sunday at Watkins Glen (coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) and then goes to Richmond and Daytona before the postseason begins.

At the top of the standings, William Byron retook the points lead with his Iowa victory. He leads Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by 18 points and teammate Kyle Larson by 45 points in the race for the regular season championship.

Here is a look at the playoff standings (drivers with a win are in yellow):

Race 23 Cup playoffs after Iowa.jpg

Xfinity Series

Harrison Burton holds the final transfer position with four races left in the Xfinity regular season.

Ryan Sieg is 17 points behind Burton and Jeb Burton is 19 points behind his cousin. The series races Saturday at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on the CW Network).

Race 22 Xfinity playoffs after Iowa.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck Series is back in action with Friday’s race at Watkins Glen.

Two races remain until the playoffs begin. Ty Majeski holds the final playoff spot by 61 points on Jake Garcia. The series races at 5 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

Race 16 Truck playoffs after IRP.jpg