Ryan Preece closes gap to playoff cutline with 3 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

Ryan Preece cut his deficit to the playoff cutline with his second consecutive top-five finish last weekend at Iowa.

Preece gained 19 points on RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher, who holds the final playoff spot. Preece trails Buescher by 23 points for the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

The series races Sunday at Watkins Glen (coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) and then goes to Richmond and Daytona before the postseason begins.

At the top of the standings, William Byron retook the points lead with his Iowa victory. He leads Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by 18 points and teammate Kyle Larson by 45 points in the race for the regular season championship.

Here is a look at the playoff standings (drivers with a win are in yellow):

Xfinity Series

Harrison Burton holds the final transfer position with four races left in the Xfinity regular season.

Ryan Sieg is 17 points behind Burton and Jeb Burton is 19 points behind his cousin. The series races Saturday at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on the CW Network).

Craftsman Truck Series

The Truck Series is back in action with Friday’s race at Watkins Glen.

Two races remain until the playoffs begin. Ty Majeski holds the final playoff spot by 61 points on Jake Garcia. The series races at 5 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.