Saturday NASCAR schedule at 2024 Ponoco Raceway

  
Published July 13, 2024 07:00 AM
Pocono Raceway's size forces new strategy
July 11, 2024 01:01 PM
Jeff Burton discusses how the size difference of Pocono Raceway compared to other tracks on the circuit will force NASCAR Cup Series drivers to try new strategies on an "unpredictable" course.

Cup and Xfinity drivers are scheduled for practice and qualifying, while the Xfinity series will race Saturday afternoon at Pocono. USA Network will cover the action.

Pocono Raceway

Weather

  • Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10 - 10:20 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • Noon - 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
  • 12:45 - 2 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)