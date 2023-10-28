 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

  
Published October 28, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Round of 8 elimination race. The Xfinity teams will close out the Round of 8 with a 250-lap race.

There are 36 cars on the Cup entry list. Carson Hocevar will return to the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club after John Hunter Nemechek drove the entry at Homestead. Ryan Newman will make his seventh Cup start of the season for Rick Ware Racing.

Sammy Smith won the pole for the Xfinity Series race. He’ll be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier.

Martinsville Speedway Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)