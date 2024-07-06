Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
Published July 6, 2024 05:00 AM
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
From planning to staging to covering race day, get an inside look at how NBC Sports broadcasted NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend in Chicago last year.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday in Chicago.
The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 3:30 p.m. ET, with all the action live on NBC and Peacock.
Chicago Street Course
Weather
- Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees; 16% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
- 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 11 a.m. - Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
- 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (50 laps, 110 miles; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)