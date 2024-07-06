 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
12237957.jpg
2025 All-Americam Dramodd Odoms Selects SMU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
12237957.jpg
2025 All-Americam Dramodd Odoms Selects SMU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race

  
Published July 6, 2024 05:00 AM
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
July 1, 2024 03:50 PM
From planning to staging to covering race day, get an inside look at how NBC Sports broadcasted NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend in Chicago last year.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday in Chicago.

The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 3:30 p.m. ET, with all the action live on NBC and Peacock.

Chicago Street Course

Weather

  • Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees; 16% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 11 a.m. - Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
  • 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (50 laps, 110 miles; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)