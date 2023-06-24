Saturday Nashville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Nashville Superspeedway. The last 11 series races have been won by 11 different drivers. Aric Almirola continued the streak two weeks ago at Sonoma. The last six Xfinity Series races have been won by six different organizations.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Jacob Armstrong, lead pastor, Providence Church, at 3:31 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Annie Bosko at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com . ... SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier scored a dominating victory, leading 134 of 188 laps last year and winning by 4.5 seconds. Trevor Bayne was second. Riley Herbst placed third.