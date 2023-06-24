 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday Nashville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published June 23, 2023 10:57 PM
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Practice

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 03: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Nashville Superspeedway. The last 11 series races have been won by 11 different drivers. Aric Almirola continued the streak two weeks ago at Sonoma. The last six Xfinity Series races have been won by six different organizations.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Jacob Armstrong, lead pastor, Providence Church, at 3:31 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Annie Bosko at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com . ... SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier scored a dominating victory, leading 134 of 188 laps last year and winning by 4.5 seconds. Trevor Bayne was second. Riley Herbst placed third.