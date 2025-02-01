Saturday schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The NASCAR Cup series is officially back on track for 2025 with practice, qualifying and four heat races Saturday for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

There will be 39 cars vying for the 23 spots in Sunday night’s main event. Practice begins at 6:10 p.m. ET Saturday with three groups of 13 cars apiece. Each group will have two 8-minute practice sessions.

The top five finishers in each of the four 25-lap heat races will advance to Sunday’s main event. There will be a last chance qualifying race Sunday with the top two advancing to The Clash.

The final spot will be rewarded to the driver ranked highest in the 2024 standings who has yet to transfer.

Here are the details for Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Clash weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 59 degrees. 53 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the heat races.

Clash schedule

Saturday, Feb. 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modifieds

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modifieds 3:30-10:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

