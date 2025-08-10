Shane van Gisbergen remains king of the road at Watkins Glen with fourth straight win

Shane van Gisbergen continued his march into NASCAR history Sunday with his fourth victory this season, blowing out the competition again at Watkins Glen International.

The Trackhouse Racing driver joined 2020 champion Chase Elliott and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to win four consecutive Cup races on road or street courses.

Unlike his prior wins at Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma, van Gisbergen was unable to qualify from the pole position after he was nipped by Ryan Blaney. The Auckland, New Zealand, native bided his team after starting second, taking his first lead on Lap 25 of 90 and then settling into a typically flawless and smooth rhythm on the 2.45-mile road course.

He made his final pit stop with 27 laps remaining and cycled into first place on Lap 74 of a clean race with only three yellow flags. Cruising to a big lead while leading the final 17 laps, van Gisbergen beat Christopher Bell by 11.116 seconds. Chris Buescher finished third, followed by William Byron and Chase Briscoe.

With five victories in only 38 career starts in NASCAR’s premier series, van Gisbergen trails only Elliott (seven wins) and Kyle Larson (six) among active drivers on street or road courses.

The win validated the decision by Trackhouse to sign van Gisbergen to a multiyear contract extension last week.

There was only one yellow flag (for debris) during the first two stages and a relatively clean 40 laps. But tempers began to flare toward the end of Stage 2 as John Hunter Nemechek bumped Legacy Motor Club teammate Erik Jones off the track. On the final lap of the stage, Nemecheck got turned in the right rear by Ty Gibbs.

Stage 1 winner: Chris Buescher

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next: Saturday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway on USA