Results, points after Watkins Glen as Shane van Gisbergen keeps making history

Shane van Gisbergen continued a record-setting march through his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

The Trackhouse Racing driver joined Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers in Cup history to win four consecutive races on road or street courses, and van Gisbergen also set a rookie record with his fourth win (breaking a mark he shared with Davey Allison, Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson).

The winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR history, the Auckland, New Zealand, native won by 11.116 seconds over Chris Buescher, the second-largest margin of victory in Watkins Glen history.

Tied with Denny Hamlin for the series lead in victories, van Gisbergen is the second seed for the Cup playoffs with two races remaining in the regular season.

In the regular-season points standings, William Byron increased his lead to 42 points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with a fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen.

In the battle among winless drivers for the final playoff spots, Tyler Reddick has a 117-point lead on the cutline, followed by Alex Bowman (plus-60) and Chris Buescher (plus-34 over Roush Fenway Keselowski teammate Ryan Preece.

Here’s the finishing order at Watkins Glen International:

1. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

5. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

9. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

10. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

11. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

12. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

13. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

16. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

17. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

19. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

20. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

21. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

26. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

27. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

29. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

30. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

31. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

32. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

33. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

34. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

35. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

36. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Chevrolet

37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford

38. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

39. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet