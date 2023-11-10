 Skip navigation
Taylor Gray returning to Tricon Garage in 2024

  
Published November 10, 2023 12:18 PM

Taylor Gray will return to Tricon Garage for the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series season after starting the majority of races this season.

Gray will drive the No. 17 Toyota for all 23 Truck races. He joins a lineup that also includes returning drivers Corey Heim, Dean Thompson and Tanner Gray.

Gray missed the first three races of his rookie season. He took over the No. 17 after his 18th birthday and finished out the schedule. Gray posted six top-10 finishes and three top fives in 20 starts with an average finish of 14.6. This was a career best. He ended the season 15th in points.

“The opportunity to continue to grow with Tricon and Toyota is not one that I take for granted,” Gray said. “I am excited to tackle my first complete Truck season and continue developing into a weekly contender.

“I am ready to hit the ground running and am prepared to win races in 2024.”