Tanner Gray returning to Tricon Garage in 2024

  
Published November 9, 2023 02:47 PM

Tanner Gray will be back in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2024 as he returns to Tricon Garage.

Gray will drive the No. 15 Toyota full-time once again as he takes on his fifth full season in the Truck Series. He will be teammates with Corey Heim and Dean Thompson, who announced their return to Tricon in October.

Gray posted six top-10 finishes and three top fives this season, headlined by a runner-up behind Zane Smith at Daytona. He won the pole for the first time in his career at Charlotte in May. Gray ended the season 14th in points, tying his career-best.

“I am grateful to be back at Tricon for another year in 2024 with my guys on the No. 15 truck,” Gray said. “I really feel like going into next year we will be better, more prepared and have a greater understanding of what we need to do to execute. My biggest focus is on making sure I am getting better every day, and I am excited for what lies ahead.”