 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Van Rooyen visits best friend for ‘special day’
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Round One
Stricker WDs from Schwab Cup finale because of family emergency
Daniel Hill (W).jpg
Four-Star Daniel Hill Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
LPGA roundtable discusses Ko struggles and POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Van Rooyen visits best friend for ‘special day’
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Round One
Stricker WDs from Schwab Cup finale because of family emergency
Daniel Hill (W).jpg
Four-Star Daniel Hill Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
LPGA roundtable discusses Ko struggles and POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR penalizes Corey Heim for actions in Truck Series finale

  
Published November 8, 2023 01:31 PM

NASCAR has penalized Corey Heim for his actions during the Truck Series championship race on Friday.

Heim was docked 25 driver points and fined $12,500 dollars for violating Sections 4.4.B & D: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct of the NASCAR Rule Book. This was a penalty at the behavioral level. The lost of 25 points drops Heim from third in the championship standings to fourth. The No. 11 remains third in the owner championship.

Heim brought out the caution with three laps remaining of the scheduled distance. He moved up into Hocevar, who had spun him with 31 laps to go. This contact sent them both into the wall. Hocevar finished 29th. Heim completed the race and finished 18th.

Heim denied that his contact with Hocevar was intentional. According to NASCAR, officials reviewed the No. 11 team’s radio transmissions and determined that Heim had violated member guidelines.

“(I) had a lot of right rear damage and was pretty much out-of-control free, so as soon as (Hocevar), really he was the third one on the outside and I about wrecked every time,” Heim said on Friday. “Then, by the time he finally got there, I just spun out. With him on my door, I lost all my sideforce and lost control. So super unfortunate.”

Grant Enfinger was in the championship lead when contact between Heim and Hocevar brought out the caution and sent the race to the first of four overtime attempts.

Enfinger headed to pit road for fresh tires after the first overtime attempt while fellow contender Ben Rhodes stayed out on the track. Rhodes finished one spot ahead of Enfinger and won his second title in three seasons.

Asked by reporters if they felt the championship had been stolen from them, both Enfinger and Heim said yes. Hocevar said that he was mad that he had cost Heim a championship by spinning him from fifth.