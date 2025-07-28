Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season

RFK Racing teammates are racing for the final playoff spot after Bubba Wallace’s win Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wallace entered Indy on the cutline but secured a playoff spot with his victory. He is the 13th different winner this season. That leaves three playoff spots left via points with four races left in the regular season.

Long: Bubba Wallace takes pre-race message to heart to claim Brickyard 400 victory Bubba Wallace’s trip to victory lane at Indianapolis was more than a 400-mile trip, it was a journey of years.

The race for the final playoff spots resumes at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Iowa Speedway on USA Network.

Tyler Reddick, Wallace’s 23XI Racing teammate, is 138 points above the cutline. Alex Bowman finished a career-best ninth at Indy, and is 63 points above the cutline. Chris Buescher is now on the cutline with Wallace’s win.

Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, is the first driver below the cutline. He’s 42 points behind Buescher after placing fourth at Indianapolis.

“With how fast (Buescher) and (Bowman) are, I would say they’re going to have to have some really bad luck — I don’t wish that on Chris,” Preece said of making the playoffs on points. “We’re going to have to win. Iowa is a track I feel like I’d like to make another great memory at.”

Preece scored his first Xfinity win in 2017 at Iowa with Joe Gibbs Racing, a win that helped vault his career. He’s seeking his first Cup playoff spot. Buescher seeks to make the playoffs after missing it last season.

Here is a look at the playoff standings (drivers in yellow have wins to claim playoff spots):