 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge.jpg
Baseball’s biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Depleted Braves acquire pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge.jpg
Baseball’s biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Depleted Braves acquire pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Yankees for cash considerations
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Brickyard 400

Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season

  
Published July 28, 2025 04:00 PM

RFK Racing teammates are racing for the final playoff spot after Bubba Wallace’s win Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wallace entered Indy on the cutline but secured a playoff spot with his victory. He is the 13th different winner this season. That leaves three playoff spots left via points with four races left in the regular season.

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Bubba Wallace takes pre-race message to heart to claim Brickyard 400 victory
Bubba Wallace’s trip to victory lane at Indianapolis was more than a 400-mile trip, it was a journey of years.

The race for the final playoff spots resumes at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Iowa Speedway on USA Network.

Tyler Reddick, Wallace’s 23XI Racing teammate, is 138 points above the cutline. Alex Bowman finished a career-best ninth at Indy, and is 63 points above the cutline. Chris Buescher is now on the cutline with Wallace’s win.

Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, is the first driver below the cutline. He’s 42 points behind Buescher after placing fourth at Indianapolis.

“With how fast (Buescher) and (Bowman) are, I would say they’re going to have to have some really bad luck — I don’t wish that on Chris,” Preece said of making the playoffs on points. “We’re going to have to win. Iowa is a track I feel like I’d like to make another great memory at.”

Preece scored his first Xfinity win in 2017 at Iowa with Joe Gibbs Racing, a win that helped vault his career. He’s seeking his first Cup playoff spot. Buescher seeks to make the playoffs after missing it last season.

Here is a look at the playoff standings (drivers in yellow have wins to claim playoff spots):

Race 22 Cup playoffs after Indy.jpg