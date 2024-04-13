 Skip navigation
Texas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR pole

  
Published April 13, 2024 12:49 PM

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1) after winning the pole Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Larson won the pole with a lap of 190.369 mph, the fastest pole lap on a 1.5-mile track in the Next Gen car.

MORE: Texas Cup starting lineup

Ty Gibbs starts second after a lap of 190.134 mph. The second row features Christopher Bell (190.027 mph) and Tyler Reddick (189.807). The third row has Chase Briscoe (189.753) and William Byron (189.713).

Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson both did not make an attempt in qualifying after separate incidents in practice in Turn 2. Busch will start 35th in a backup car. Johnson will start 37th.