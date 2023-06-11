 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Toyota Cup teams look for big turnaround at Sonoma

  
Published June 11, 2023 07:54 AM
_0_SCU5MXujO
June 8, 2023 12:00 PM
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Nate Ryan preview the Cup race on the Sonoma road course, explain what can make the track so difficult for drivers, discuss the drivers under pressure, and make their picks.

SONOMA, Calif. — While Daniel Suarez celebrated his first career Cup win last year at Sonoma Raceway, Toyota left this road course with its worst Cup performance in more than a decade.

The road courses proved difficult for Toyota teams last year, but Sonoma was especially painful. No Toyota cars finished in the top 15. That hadn’t happened since the manufacturer’s inaugural Cup season in 2007.

MORE: Sonoma Cup race details

An improved road course program, helped by Tyler Reddick’s move from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI Racing, sees five Toyotas starting in the top 10 for today’s race at Sonoma. Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green . Reddick, who drives for the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan, starts second.

While Saturday’s qualifying doesn’t guarantee success in today’s race, it’s a step forward for Toyota.

“I think that Tyler is an element of it, but certainly, I think our cars are better,” Hamlin said of the Toyota teams.

“Last year, we were at a pretty big disadvantage at tracks like this, which gave us an advantage at other tracks. When the cars are so close, when one has an aerodynamic advantage at one spot over another, it is going to be great for one track and bad for another.

“The way we developed our car was really made to have a big spoiler on it, and when NASCAR and the drivers wanted to reduce the downforce, it made it to where our cars weren’t that good. We got to revamp that this year, and certainly, the whole package it put together more for the Toyotas and that is what you are seeing.”

That was a key factor for the turnaround for Toyotas. A nice bonus was getting Reddick, who won twice on road courses last year at Richard Childress Racing.

23XI Racing signed Reddick last summer for the start of the 2024 season. Reddick became available when RCR signed Kyle Busch for this season.

Reddick got an early start to this year. He was the Toyota driver for the Goodyear tire test in January at Circuit of the Americas. When the series raced there in March, Reddick was the lone Toyota driver to qualify in the top 10 and went on to win that race.

Fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. says that Reddick has been a valuable addition.

“Everybody was looking at his data at COTA,” Truex said. “I guess the benefit for us is that we get to ask him questions and hear about it. ‘Why did you do this? Why did you do that?’

“I think there is a lot of benefit to that these days. Definitely, the simulator time as well. We’ve only raced the one road course this year, so we still have a lot to go and a lot to do here, but, for sure, it was crazy impressive what he did at COTA.”

While it is a collective effort between Toyota and its teams to improve on road courses, Reddick can make an impact, much like AJ Allmendinger has helped the road course program at Kaulig Racing and Michael McDowell has helped Front Row Motorsports’ road course efforts. McDowell starts third today. Allmendinger is fifth.

“Everybody is so good at the top level, you just give a direction to an organization or manufacturer and you show that this is fast,” Allmendinger said of how a driver can help improve performance. “Other drivers adapt to that and then find speed as well.”