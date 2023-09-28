 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2023 season
nbc_pftpm_nfleurope_230927.jpg
2023 NFL Season: When does Flex Scheduling start?
nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
And In That Corner: The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils, QB Riley Leonard reaching new heights for Notre Dame’s visit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_travistaylor_230928.jpg
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF
nbc_pft_draftkings_230928.jpg
DraftKings TNF props: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_pft_wml_230928.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 4 storylines to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2023 season
nbc_pftpm_nfleurope_230927.jpg
2023 NFL Season: When does Flex Scheduling start?
nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
And In That Corner: The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils, QB Riley Leonard reaching new heights for Notre Dame’s visit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_travistaylor_230928.jpg
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF
nbc_pft_draftkings_230928.jpg
DraftKings TNF props: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_pft_wml_230928.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 4 storylines to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trackhouse Racing reaches multi-year extension with Kubota Tractor Corporation

  
Published September 28, 2023 09:38 AM

Trackhouse Racing has reached an extension with Kubota, keeping the tractor company as a primary partner through the 2025 season.

Kubota will take over a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in seven race markets in 2024 – Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Chastain has featured Kubota as his primary partner during five events this season. His best finish was third at Fontana. He will have Kubota on the No. 1 Chevrolet once again at Homestead, the track where he finished second behind Kyle Larson last season.

As part of the extension, Kubota will continue to donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition every time that Chastain delivers a top-10 finish with the orange and black scheme on his No. 1 Chevrolet.

“One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they’re heavily involved in agriculture and it’s an authentic relationship,” Ross Chastain said in a press release. “I feel at home when I’m meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Daniel Suarez had Kubota as his primary partner for one event this season. The tractor company was on his No. 99 Chevrolet last weekend at Texas as he finished eighth.

“It’s great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team,” Suarez said. “I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship.”