Weekend schedule for NASCAR return to Bristol Motor Speedway

  
Published September 14, 2023 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series teams will continue their playoff schedules at the .533-mile short track. The Xfinity Series teams will kick off the playoffs and the Round of 12.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also be in action at Bristol.

Bristol Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 9% chance of precipitation. High of 64 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 6% chance of rain. High of 68 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and an 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Thursday, Sept. 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 2 – 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
  • 3 – 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)
  • 4 – 4:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)
  • 4:35 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck Series race (200 laps, 106.6 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Sept. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159.9 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 266.5 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)