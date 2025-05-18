What drivers said after the All-Star Race, All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NOTE: This post will be updated after the conclusion of the All-Star Race, which will begin after 8 p.m. at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

ALL-STAR OPEN

Carson Hocevar — Winner: “Yeah, super big for this group, this team. It’s great to win, especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on our race car because I didn’t really like it, but it’s a good sign that we didn’t like it and we were still pretty quick there. Hopefully we can take advantage of it. I’ve seen Kasey Kahne win and Dale and others win from the Open and stuff. Maybe we can take that advantage of having this notebook and move forward early and be able to take this Chevy up front.”

John Hunter Nemechek — Second: “We have a shot to go win a million dollars. Hats off to this No. 42 team. We unloaded and we had good two- or three-lap speed, but no longer on pace. Proud of them for the effort they put in yesterday and what they were able to find, and pitting there at that last deal, I knew I couldn’t win from where I was at. We came and got two (tires) and that helped us out. Hats off to the whole 42 team. Proud of the effort.”

Ryan Preece — 11th after restart box violation: “It’s really nonexistent from inside the car. You can’t see it. So I just hooked a hard left going acoss the line, figuring it’s in that area. I’m frustrated because if you have a situation like that, put a cone out there so we can see it. Our Ford Mustang was super fast, could run in the way top, get around guys and I think we were the only one that was making some waves. Frusrated, man. We were in position here. Heartbreaking to have a heartbreaking run like that taken away by someone in the (NASCAR scoring) tower.”

Shane van Gisbergen — 13th after leading 54 laps from the pole position: “I don’t know whether to smile or cry. It’s been a dismal year for us. But I feel like we’re getting better every week. This shows it. It was awesome to lead some laps. I was out front driving like a grandma and felt like it was easy. But I still felt like the tires were going to off. We took four. Once I was back there, no grip, and I put myself in some bad spots, too. It was awesome to lead laps. We’re getting better.”

Noah Gragson — 17th and fan vote winner: “The fans are the GOATs. It’s awesome to be part of this All-Star Race. Thank God for that Open Race, because I feel like we got the balance fixed. ... It means a lot. I’m very grateful to have all of the support from the fans and I feel like we’ve got a pretty good race car. It’s such a cool atmosphere here and such a cool experience. I’m very lucky to be able to be a part of it.”