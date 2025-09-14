What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell — winner: “Well, I’ll tell you what, I was nervous on the choose. I didn’t know if I wanted to be on the bottom or the top, and whenever Brad picked the top they really didn’t give me an option and had to pick the bottom. And all night long, I don’t know, old tires just really, really pushed up in the middle of the corners so I was hoping that those guys on old tires would push up and they did. I was able to get by or get underneath Bowman. It wasn’t pretty there at the end, but we got her done. So most importantly this week’s obviously been a very tough week, and there’s a lot on our mind and and just this one’s for Charlie. We just know that any given week, it could be us, and it hadn’t been us for a long time. But Bristol, baby! Tonight, it does!”

Chase Elliott — 38th: “It was a game of just how quick could you get to the bottom after a few laps to preserve your tire. And I thought I was doing the smart thing. The Penske guys had got position on me, and I was just trying to get back in line and got a huge shot from behind. I don’t know if he had gotten hit, or I just stacked the lane up that much or what. Nonetheless, it happened and it’s done. Looks like we’re in a bit of a pickle here now. Cross our fingers and hope we get lucky. Sucks, I know that.”

Josh Berry — 39th: “Definitely started smoking a few laps before we pitted. We tried to ride it out a couple of laps, and then when we slowed down. It was getting pretty bad there. Man, just so disappointing. That was going to be a lot of fun. That was right in our wheelhouse. We were moving forward. That’s why we were trying to stick it out as long as we could. Because that could have been our opportunity right there for sure. Man, it’s been a tough couple of weeks, but it hasn’t been because of performance. These guys have been doing a great job. Just want to thank Miles and the Wood Brothers and everyone who’s done a good job on the team. Definitely not the way we wanted this first round to go, but I felt like we executed well and ran well. Just haven’t had the finishes. This is going to be a tough one to watch. That was going to be a lot of fun.

