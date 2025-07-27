What drivers said at the Indy Brickyard 400 after win by Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace — winner: “Oh my gosh, man, just so proud of this team. That adrenaline rush is crazy, and I’m coming off that now, and I’m wore out. ... Unbelievable to win here at the Brickyard knowing how big this race is. Knowing all the noise that’s been going on in the background. To set that all aside is a testament to these people on the 23 team. It’s been getting old running on the cutline.”

Kyle Larson — second: “There’s nothing you can do here (at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to pass, so no, I don’t really think there was anything I could do differently. I was second gear on the first restart, and honestly, that one worked out a little bit better, but he almost got clear of me down the front stretch. And then on the second restart, he brought the pace down a little bit slower, so I needed to be first gear. It was kind of the same thing with me last year – he had the preferred lane on the inside and it’s really hard to beat that.”

Kyle Busch — 25th: “We did the best we could with a tough situation today. We could fire off strong for the first five laps in our zone Chevrolet, then started to lose grip. Thought we would be okay and ran in the top six for the beginning of the race. The field got bunched together on a restart and we ended up with damage that ruined our chances of a decent day. Had we executed the way we needed to execute, we would have been there, but we will keep working together to get to where we need to be.”

Ty Dillon — 28th: “Disappointing obviously, but things like that happen and you can’t predict everything. That has been what has been so cool about this In-Season Challenge for everybody. I just hate that we didn’t get to give them a run for it there. I don’t think they would say as a team that they had the best day either. I think if all things are equal and we don’t knock the nose off on that restart, we are probably sitting in a pretty good position to put some pressure on him and race him out pretty solid. The first half of the race, we were okay, and then we had a bad run there at the end of Stage 1. So, I think we were going to be able to get the car back right and challenge him, but it just didn’t work out that way and it’s disappointing. Something happened where it knocked off all the air duct, and pinched off the air so the motor wouldn’t run down the straightaways. Then you are just kind of riding for the rest of the day.”

Erik Jones — 35th: “No warning other than just slow on the right front (during a pit stop). I saw them struggling there for a second, but figured we got it on. (As) soon as I turned into (turn) three, I knew we were going to crash, and I felt it come off. Yeah, it looked bad but honestly didn’t feel as bad in the car as others I’ve had. I feel good and fortunate, happy for that. But, sad for the team. Fast car and things weren’t working out the best today, but I just wanted to have a shot at the end.”

Austin Dillon — 38th: “Man, I hate it for everyone on this No. 3 team. Our Chevrolet was good and I was happy with the balance. We earned points in the first stage and I felt like we had a car capable of finishing inside the top-10. It was a chain reaction with the field checking up on the restart and there was nothing we could do. Smashed our entire nose in and our day was done.”

Ross Chastain — 39th: “I went into Turn 3, and I think I got ran into, so a tough weekend for our Chevy. It felt the same balance-wise and grip-wise as the next couple of cars in front of me but just plugging along. Yeah, just move on to Iowa.”

