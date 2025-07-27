Results, points after Brickyard 400 as Bubba Wallace earns first NASCAR crown jewel win

With his first crown jewel victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace locked into the 2025 playoffs by winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Surviving two overtime restarts after the race went past its scheduled distance because of a red flag for rain, Wallace beat Kyle Larson by 0.222 seconds for his third career victory. It was his first win since Kansas Speedway in September 2022, snapping a 100-race winless streak.

The 23XI Racing driver’s first victory at Indy came in his fifth start on the 2.5-mile oval. His previous best Brickyard finish was a third in September 2019.

Wallace led three times for 23 laps.

Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski.

With the win, Wallace moved off the provisional cut line for the playoffs. Chris Buescher now leads Preece by 42 points for the final spot.

Chase Elliott, who finished 13th, held onto his lead in the regular-season standings by four points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Wiliam Byron, who was 16th.

Here’s the finishing order at the Brickyard 400:

1. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

4. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

6. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

10. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

11. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

12. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

13. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

16. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

17. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Chevrolet

18. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

19. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

20. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

22. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

24. Jesse Love, No. 62 Chevrolet

25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

26. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

28. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

29. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

30. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

31. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

32. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

33. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

34. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

36. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

37. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

38. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

39. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

