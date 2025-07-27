Results, points after Brickyard 400 as Bubba Wallace earns first NASCAR crown jewel win
With his first crown jewel victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace locked into the 2025 playoffs by winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Surviving two overtime restarts after the race went past its scheduled distance because of a red flag for rain, Wallace beat Kyle Larson by 0.222 seconds for his third career victory. It was his first win since Kansas Speedway in September 2022, snapping a 100-race winless streak.
The 23XI Racing driver’s first victory at Indy came in his fifth start on the 2.5-mile oval. His previous best Brickyard finish was a third in September 2019.
MORE: Click here for Brickyard 400 results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for race notes l Click here for the penalty report
MORE: Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points
Wallace led three times for 23 laps.
Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski.
With the win, Wallace moved off the provisional cut line for the playoffs. Chris Buescher now leads Preece by 42 points for the final spot.
Chase Elliott, who finished 13th, held onto his lead in the regular-season standings by four points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Wiliam Byron, who was 16th.
Here’s the finishing order at the Brickyard 400:
1. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
4. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
6. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
10. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
11. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
12. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
13. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
16. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
17. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Chevrolet
18. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
19. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
20. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
22. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
24. Jesse Love, No. 62 Chevrolet
25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
26. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
28. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
29. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
30. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
31. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
32. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
33. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
34. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford
35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
36. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
37. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
38. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
39. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet