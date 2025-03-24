Winners, losers after Homestead win by Kyle Larson

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — He won the Truck race Friday, nearly won the Xfinity race Saturday and then won the Cup race Sunday. Larson, who had a race-high 56 points, nearly became the second driver to sweep three races in a weekend in NASCAR history. Said Larson of Sunday’s win: “It wasn’t a typical Homestead for me. I was never able to get the lead until it really mattered, where typically I lead all the laps that don’t matter except for the last one.”

Hendrick Motorsports — William Byron leads the points, Kyle Larson is second, Alex Bowman is third and Chase Elliott is sixth after six races. Larson and Bowman gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish Sunday at Homestead.

Alex Bowman — His runner-up finish is his fourth top 10 in a row and fifth top 10 in six races this season. He scored a season-high 49 points.

Bubba Wallace — His season-best third-place finish moved him up to seventh in points. He’s never been this high in point after six races in a season.

Chase Briscoe — His fourth-place finish tied his best result of the season. He climbed from 20th to 13th in the points.

AJ Allmendinger — His seventh-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s this season and also is his fourth top 10 in a row at Homestead.

Ryan Preece — His ninth-place result gives him back-to-back top 10s and moves him up to 16th in the points — the final transfer spot to the playoffs.

Justin Haley — He scored a season-best 10th-place finish Sunday.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — He has failed to finish the last three races. His engine failure Sunday was the second in the last three races for the No. 12 team. Said Blaney on the radio to his team about their recent struggles: “It will go our way eventually. I hope.”

Christopher Bell — Rough day for the driver who has won three races this season. Bell finished 29th, which included a spin and contact with the inside frontstretch wall. Said Bell of his race: “Just miserable. I made a mistake, spun out and damaged the car and that was it. Miserable day.”

Shane van Gisbergen — He placed 32nd at Homestead, marking the third consecutive race — and fourth time in six races this season — that he has finished 30th or worse.

