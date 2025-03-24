Winners, losers after Homestead win by Kyle Larson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hidalgo.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Second Round schedule
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez
2025 top fantasy baseball prospects: Top 10 players with Dylan Crews and Jason Dominguez on top
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodtempersflare_250323.jpg
Tempers flaring are nothing new for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hidalgo.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Second Round schedule
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez
2025 top fantasy baseball prospects: Top 10 players with Dylan Crews and Jason Dominguez on top
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodtempersflare_250323.jpg
Tempers flaring are nothing new for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers after Homestead win by Kyle Larson

  
Published March 24, 2025 06:00 AM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — He won the Truck race Friday, nearly won the Xfinity race Saturday and then won the Cup race Sunday. Larson, who had a race-high 56 points, nearly became the second driver to sweep three races in a weekend in NASCAR history. Said Larson of Sunday’s win: “It wasn’t a typical Homestead for me. I was never able to get the lead until it really mattered, where typically I lead all the laps that don’t matter except for the last one.”

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kyle Larson beats Alex Bowman at Homestead for ‘one of the coolest wins of my career’
The 2021 Cup Series champion led the final seven laps on the 1.5-mile oval.

Hendrick Motorsports — William Byron leads the points, Kyle Larson is second, Alex Bowman is third and Chase Elliott is sixth after six races. Larson and Bowman gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish Sunday at Homestead.

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Cup results, points after Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson earns first win of 2025
It’s the second victory at the 1.5-mile oval for the Hendrick Motorsports star.

Alex Bowman — His runner-up finish is his fourth top 10 in a row and fifth top 10 in six races this season. He scored a season-high 49 points.

Bubba Wallace — His season-best third-place finish moved him up to seventh in points. He’s never been this high in point after six races in a season.

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Bubba Wallace’s third-place finish puts him in a spot he’s never been six races into Cup season
Bubba Wallace leaves Homestead-Miami Speedway seventh in the points.

Chase Briscoe — His fourth-place finish tied his best result of the season. He climbed from 20th to 13th in the points.

AJ Allmendinger — His seventh-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s this season and also is his fourth top 10 in a row at Homestead.

Ryan Preece — His ninth-place result gives him back-to-back top 10s and moves him up to 16th in the points — the final transfer spot to the playoffs.

Justin Haley — He scored a season-best 10th-place finish Sunday.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — He has failed to finish the last three races. His engine failure Sunday was the second in the last three races for the No. 12 team. Said Blaney on the radio to his team about their recent struggles: “It will go our way eventually. I hope.”

Christopher Bell — Rough day for the driver who has won three races this season. Bell finished 29th, which included a spin and contact with the inside frontstretch wall. Said Bell of his race: “Just miserable. I made a mistake, spun out and damaged the car and that was it. Miserable day.”

Shane van Gisbergen — He placed 32nd at Homestead, marking the third consecutive race — and fourth time in six races this season — that he has finished 30th or worse.