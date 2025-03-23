Cup results, points after Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson earns first win of 2025

Kyle Larson earned his first Cup victory of the 2025 season, outdueling Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to lead the final seven laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It’s the 30th career win in NASCAR’s premier series for Larson, whose previous win was nine races ago at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October. He becomes the fourth winner to lock into a provisional playoff spot this year.

Larson, who has at least one victory in five consecutive seasons and eight overall, notched his second win at Homestead, where he often has dominated but come up short of the checkered flag. His previous win at the track south of Miami was in October 2022.

Bowman posted a career-best second at Homestead and has top 10s in five of the first six races this season. It’s the first time Hendrick Motorsports swept the top two spots at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Bubba Wallace finished a season-best third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

In the regular-season championship standings through six races, Daytona 500 winner William Byron leads by 36 points over Larson and 39 points over Bowman as Hendrick Motorsports occupies the top three spots.

Homestead finishing order

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

7. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

10. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

15. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

16. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

17. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

19. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

20. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

22. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

25. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

27. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

28. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

29. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

31. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

32. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

34. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

35. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

36. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

37. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet