Cup results, points after Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson earns first win of 2025
Kyle Larson earned his first Cup victory of the 2025 season, outdueling Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to lead the final seven laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
It’s the 30th career win in NASCAR’s premier series for Larson, whose previous win was nine races ago at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October. He becomes the fourth winner to lock into a provisional playoff spot this year.
Larson, who has at least one victory in five consecutive seasons and eight overall, notched his second win at Homestead, where he often has dominated but come up short of the checkered flag. His previous win at the track south of Miami was in October 2022.
Bowman posted a career-best second at Homestead and has top 10s in five of the first six races this season. It’s the first time Hendrick Motorsports swept the top two spots at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Bubba Wallace finished a season-best third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.
In the regular-season championship standings through six races, Daytona 500 winner William Byron leads by 36 points over Larson and 39 points over Bowman as Hendrick Motorsports occupies the top three spots.
Homestead finishing order
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
7. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
10. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
15. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
16. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
17. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
19. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
20. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
22. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
25. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
27. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
28. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
29. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
31. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
32. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
33. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
34. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
35. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
36. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
37. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet