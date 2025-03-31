Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville won by Denny Hamlin

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville.

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — He led 274 of the final 275 laps to score his first victory of the season, sixth at Martinsville and 55th of his career. Said Hamlin: “I want to dominate. I’ll take any win I can get, but I want days like this where I’m in complete control.”

Long: Martinsville victory just like old times for Denny Hamlin 10 years after his last win at Martinsville, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Organization has won four of the first seven Cup races of the season. JGR went 1-2 with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell on Sunday. Chase Briscoe finished ninth.

Bubba Wallace — He’s scored back-to-back third-place finishes.

Ryan Preece — His seventh-place finish gives him top 10s in three consecutive races. That’s the first time he’s done that in his Cup career.

Todd Gilliland — His 10th-place finish is his second top 10 of the season.

LOSERS

Erik Jones — A rough day got worse. He finished 24th but his car was disqualified when it failed post-race inspection for not meeting the minimum weight requirement.

Shane van Gisbergen — His 34th-place finish at Martinsville marks his fourth consecutive result of 30th or worse.

Riley Herbst — His 31st-place finish marks the third time in the last four races he’s finished outside the top 30.

