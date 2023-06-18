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MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
A trumpet, a debut save and an eighth-inning swing: Dodgers’ new faces make noise early
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin three-peats at figure skating world championships in dominating Olympic rebound
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results

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Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
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Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
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Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March

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Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
A trumpet, a debut save and an eighth-inning swing: Dodgers’ new faces make noise early
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin three-peats at figure skating world championships in dominating Olympic rebound
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_alexkarabanintv_260328.jpg
Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
nbc_cbb_danhurleyintv_260328.jpg
Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
nbc_mcbb_fantascheyerintv_260327.jpg
Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets
Ja Morant officially out for remainder of season as treatment continues on elbow injury
Nobody expected Morant to return this season, but now it is official
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Injury Report: What’s up with Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Best plays from Friday night of the NBA
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured
Expect Celtics’ Brown to set the tone vs Grizzlies
Will Bane lead Magic to win over Hawks on Peacock?
Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. to undergo toe surgery, miss remainder of season