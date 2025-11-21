Enjoy Basketball
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew create their perfect roster for Team USA Basketball at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
Kenny, Pierre, Darrick and Mike reveal their pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook and make their case for players who will go over or under their totals on Friday night.
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew react to reports that LaMelo Ball is open to being traded from the Charlotte Hornets and ponder potential fits for the 24 year old guard.
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew drop the mic to debate if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's lack of fourth-quarter play affects his MVP case.
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew run through players who have been playing "above" their current contracts, highlighting Norman Powell with Miami, Sam Merrill with Cleveland, and others.
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
Have the New York Knicks been irrelevant to begin the NBA season? The Numbers on the Board crew describe a handful of NBA teams' start of the season using one-word answer.
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
Numbers on the Board reveals the players they are buying into for their DraftKings pick 6 set, highlighting Zach LaVine's recent slump and Desmond Bane's outlook, among others.
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew review the Bulls' buzzer-beating win over the Trail Blazers, analyzing Coby White's return to the court and how Portland can write the ship.
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew discuss which teams have shown the "strongest" identity so far this season, breaking down the Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, among others.