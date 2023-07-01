 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro

Isaac
Okoro

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Caris-LeVert.jpg
    Caris LeVert
    CLE Shooting Guard #3
    Caris LeVert finishes season with 17-point effort
  • Isaac_Okoro.jpg
    Isaac Okoro
    CLE Shooting Guard #35
    Isaac Okoro (knee) to start in Game 1 vs. Knicks
  • Isaac_Okoro.jpg
    Isaac Okoro
    CLE Shooting Guard #35
    Isaac Okoro (knee) limited in practice Wednesday
  • Isaac_Okoro.jpg
    Isaac Okoro
    CLE Shooting Guard #35
    Isaac Okoro (left knee) out Sunday vs. Hornets
  • Isaac_Okoro.jpg
    Isaac Okoro
    CLE Shooting Guard #35
    Isaac Okoro (knee) limited to individual work Sat.
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades
Six rings vs. titles with 3 teams?
49ers sign Darryl Johnson