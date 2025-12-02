Report: While Bulls have had ‘internal discussions’ about Anthony Davis trade, would not give up young core

The expectation in league circles is that the new front office in Dallas — either the current interim one or whoever takes the job full-time — will explore the trade market for Anthony Davis. One of the names that comes up as a potential landing spot is the Chicago Bulls, sending Davis back to the city where he grew up, ideally to become the two-way big man this improving team needs.

Chicago has had “internal discussions” about a Davis trade, reports Jamal Collier of ESPN — but the Bulls wisely would not give up any of their young core in a deal.

The Bulls have had internal discussions about how to proceed, including conversations about Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, sources told ESPN, whom they believe could help the team’s porous rim protection and defensive interior ... However, team sources said the Bulls will not sacrifice any of their young core to execute such a deal until the team is closer to contention.

“I don’t think going out and chasing X megastar is the way to proceed -- at least today,” one source told ESPN.

The Bulls picture their young core as Josh Giddey (23), Coby White (25), Matas Buzelis (21), and, hopefully, rookie Noa Essengue (18), along with whomever they draft in the next couple of years. Isaac Okoro, 24, might fit in that group as well.

Anthony Davis is 32, turning 33 in March, and comes with a history of nagging injuries. What’s more, Davis is making $54.1 million this season, has a guaranteed $58.5 million next season, and will be seeking a contract extension this summer. He does not fit Chicago’s retooling timeline and takes up a lot of cap space for a team where ownership rarely spends into the luxury tax (three times in the past 13 years). First, Davis will have to stay healthy and produce on the court throughout December and into November before any team will even seriously consider a trade.

Because of his massive salary and the fact that the Mavericks are up against the second apron, where they are hard-capped, constructing any reasonable Davis trade in-season is next to impossible. Chicago could make it work financially with an offer of Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and another player making less (maybe Jevon Carter) plus a pick, but that’s not going to interest Dallas (remember what they gave up to get Davis).

No doubt the Bulls have had internal discussions about Davis, but in the NBA “internal discussions” are nearly meaningless — front offices are always throwing around ideas and thinking through options, even ones they have little to no interest in actually executing. Call it due diligence, but front offices want to think through every reasonable scenario.

If Davis gets traded, it’s far more likely an offseason move. But the rumors are not going to stop until the trade deadline passes.