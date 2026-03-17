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Timberwolves Anthony Edwards out with right knee inflammation, to be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

  
Published March 17, 2026 04:12 PM

Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves’ leading scorer and driving force of their offense, has inflammation in his right knee and will miss at least 1-2 weeks to recover, the team announced Tuesday.

Edwards’ knee had reportedly been bothering him in recent weeks — and it was starting to show up in his scoring efficiency — so the team conducted an MRI and, from there, decided to sit their star for a week or two, at least.

Edwards has taken another step forward this season and is having the best season of his career, averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range (and playing quality defense). Edwards was named the 2026 All-Star Game MVP last month.

However, Edwards’ knee issues have started to show a little on the court. In his last five games, he’s still averaging 29 points per game, but his shooting efficiency has dropped slightly (44.9% overall, down from 49.2%) and his 3-point shooting percentage has fallen to 36.6% (from 40.2%).

Edwards’ injury comes with sitting tied for the No. 5/6 seeds in the West with Denver, but just two games ahead of Phoenix for the No. 7 seed and falling into the play-in.

It’s also worth noting that Edwards has already missed 10 games this season (having played in 58), and he has to play in at least eight of the Timberwolves remaining 14 games to get to 65 and qualify for any postseason awards (in one of those 58 games, Edwards only played three minutes, so it does not count toward the 65). He would be a lock to make another All-NBA team, and, after two consecutive years of being second team, he has a case for the first team this season.

Edwards is out tonight in a key West game when the Timberwolves host the Suns, and he also will be out for Sunday Night Basketball on NBC when Minnesota faces Boston.

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