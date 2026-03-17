How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features another thrilling lineup of NBA excitement. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, at 10:00 PM ET, it’s the Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets. Live coverage tonight begins at 7:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s games. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview:

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Cavaliers currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Although they’ve lost three of their last five games, including a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, Cleveland boasts a 70.8 % win percentage since January 21.

Donovan Mitchell leads the team in scoring (28.2 ppg), assists (5.9 apg), and steals (1.6 spg) this season. The seven-time All-Star is currently fifth in the league in scoring offense (118.1 ppg).

The Bucks are currently 11th in the East and in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. The health of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a key factor in how the Bucks close out the season. Antetokounmpo, who leads Milwaukee in scoring (27.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.8 rpg), is listed as a game-time decision tonight with an ankle injury, following an early exit after an awkward landing in Sunday’s win against Indiana.

Tonight’s contest is the fourth and final meeting between the Cavaliers and Bucks this season. Cleveland won two of the first three games.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks:

When: Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 17 Where: FISERV FORUM, Milwaukee, WI

FISERV FORUM, Milwaukee, WI Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets - 10:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.