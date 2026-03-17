Cavaliers at Bucks prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 17

Cleveland (41-27) and Milwaukee (28-39) meet on Peacock in the first of a doubleheader. The Cavaliers are 2-1 versus the Bucks this season with Milwaukee taking the previous matchup, 118-116.

The Cavaliers lost its previous matchup with the Mavericks and are 4-3 since the start of March. Cleveland is sitting at 4th in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games behind the Knicks. This is the first of a three-game road trip for Cleveland as they take on Milwaukee, Chicago, and New Orleans — a more than manageable three-game stretch.

Milwaukee beat the Pacers in their last outing to end their four-game losing streak. The Bucks are 2-8 over the last 10 games and close to being eliminated from playoff contention. Milwaukee is 5.5 games behind Charlotte for the final spot and begins a rough four-game road trip after this home outing at Utah, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Portland.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers at Bucks

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 8 PM EST

8 PM EST Site: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum City: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC

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Game Odds: Cavaliers at Bucks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-470), Milwaukee Bucks (+360)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-470), Milwaukee Bucks (+360) Spread: Cleveland -10.5

Cleveland -10.5 Total: 228.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -9.5 with the Total set at 228.5

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers at Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Kevin Porter Jr.

SG Ousmane Dieng (questionable)

SF Kyle Kuzma

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable)

C Myles Turner (questionable)

Injury Report: Cavaliers at Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Sam Merrill (hamstring) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner (calf) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Ousmane Dieng (illness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers at Bucks

Cleveland is 28-40 ATS, ranking tied for worst

Cleveland is 15-18 ATS on the road

Cleveland is 20-13 to the Over on the road, ranking 3rd-best

Cleveland is 35-33 to the Under overall

Milwaukee is 29-38 ATS, ranking 6th-worst

Milwaukee is 19-15 to the Over at home, ranking 7th-best

Milwaukee is 38-29 to the Under, ranking 8th-worst

Milwaukee is 15-19 ATS at home

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Cavaliers and Bucks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers - 10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers - 10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 228.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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