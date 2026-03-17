76ers at Nuggets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 17

The 76ers (37-31) travel to the Mile High City to take on the Nuggets (41-27) in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Peacock.

Philadelphia will be without multiple starters in the start of this three-game road trip. The 76ers have won back-to-back games and three of the past four with a lone loss to the Pistons. Philadelphia has climbed to 1.5 game back from the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the Hawks for the 8th spot.

Denver is tied with Minnesota for the No. 5 spot and 0.5 game back from Houston for the No. 4 seed. The Nuggets are 5-5 in the last 10 games and are at home in six of the next eight games. The Nuggets won 126-125 in OT of the only meeting versus the 76ers this season.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers at Nuggets

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 10 PM EST

10 PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: 76ers at Nuggets

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-1200), Philadelphia 76ers (+750)

Denver Nuggets (-1200), Philadelphia 76ers (+750) Spread: Denver -15.5

Denver -15.5 Total: 235.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -12.5 with the Total set at 228.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: 76ers at Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Cameron Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Philadelphia 76ers

PG VJ Edgecombe

SG Quentin Grimes

SF Justin Edwards

PF Dominick Barlow

C Adam Bona

Injury Report: 76ers at Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson (hamstring) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey (tendon) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(tendon) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Kelly Oubre Jr (elbow) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(elbow) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Joel Embiid (oblique) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(oblique) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Jabari Walker (illness) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers at Nuggets

Denver is 38-30 ATS and 15-16 ATS at home

Denver is 11-12 ATS as a home favorite

Denver is an NBA-best 43-25 to the Over

Denver is 16-15 to the Over at home

Philadelphia is 36-32 ATS and 35-33 to the Over

The 76ers are 17-15 to the Over on the road

The 76ers are 10-9 ATS as the road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s 76ers and Nuggets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -15.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -15.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 235.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: