How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features another exciting slate of NBA action. First, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Denver Nuggets. Live coverage tonight begins at 7:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s games. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview:

Before the All-Star Break, the 76ers were sixth in the Eastern Conference, in the final guaranteed playoff spot. But injuries and inconsistent play over the last month have dropped Philadelphia to ninth place, where they currently sit in Play-In tournament position.

Joel Embiid is out with an oblique injury, Paul George is still serving a 25-game suspension, and Tyrese Maxey has missed the last five games with a tendon injury in his right pinky.

With three of its top scorers sidelined, Philadelphia will look to VJ Edgecombe to lead the way. Edgecombe leads all rookies in total steals (89) and is third among rookies in scoring (15.4 ppg).

The Nuggets are currently fifth in the Western Conference, having won four of their last seven games. As the playoff race heats up, Denver will need more consistency to build momentum in a tightly packed West.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets:

When: Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 17 Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.