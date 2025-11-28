Report: Mavericks have no interest in trading Kyrie Irving; Anthony Davis might be different story

Buzz is growing around the league that — with a new front office in place — Dallas is going to be active around the NBA trade deadline next February.

Just don’t expect Kyrie Irving to be one of the players moved. Anthony Davis on the other hand...

On his Howdy Partners podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon echoed his previous reporting, and that of others, that Irving is off the table in trade talks with Dallas. The focus, instead, is likely on what the Mavericks might land for Anthony Davis.

“What I would tell you about Kyrie is the Mavericks do not want to trade him...

“Trading AD is a real possibility—and I would even say likelihood—this season. Trading Kyrie is not something that’s on the Mavericks’ priority list, or it’s just straight up not something that they are interested in doing right now.”

Irving, who is still out recovering from ACL surgery (but could return later this season), is on a reasonable contract ($35.6 million this season, a guaranteed $39.5 million next season, followed by a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28), which is part of the reason for the interest in him. However, it likely would take an over-the-top, Godfather offer to get the Mavericks even to consider it.

Davis is a different story.

He is set to return to the court tonight against the Lakers after missing 14 games with a calf strain. Any serious discussion of a Davis trade has to start with him staying on the court through December and January, putting up big numbers and showing teams that he is still an All-Star, maybe an All-NBA level player.

Dallas’ challenge in trading Davis is that there is a very limited market for his services — he is a 32-year-old (33 in March) with a history of nagging injuries who is making $54.1 million this season, has a guaranteed $58.5 million next season, and will be seeking a contract extension this summer.

Teams have been mentioned in Davis rumors — Chicago, Golden State, New York and Phoenix (though those final two are highly unlikely) — but even if they are interested, actually constructing a trade is next to impossible. AD’s huge salary and the fact that Dallas is right up against the second-apron hard cap make it incredibly challenging to actually put together a trade that works financially and makes sense for both sides. For example, to make a trade to “win now” and struggling Golden State work, the Warriors would have to send back either Jimmy Butler (straight up) or a trade package built around Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and neither of those makes much sense for both sides.

That’s not going to stop the Davis rumors. Just know the ones about Kyrie are not coming together this season.

