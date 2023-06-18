Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College-reform bill could generate extra billions by allowing conferences to pool their TV rights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules, betting odds
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 6
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College-reform bill could generate extra billions by allowing conferences to pool their TV rights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules, betting odds
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 6
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Washington Wizards
Keshon Gilbert
KG
Keshon
Gilbert
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26
Cooper Flagg stands alone atop our rookie rankings, but which first-year studs round out the top 10?
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly underwent surgery on right thumb ligament, likely to miss start of season
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Knicks push back on report they made offer to Ben Simmons; eyeing Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Luka Doncic lifts Slovenia to knockout round of EuroBasket, Deni Avdija does same for Israel
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue