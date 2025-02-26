Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score, updates, highlights, news, analysis for Luka Doncic’s first game vs Mavs

LOS ANGELES — Welcome to the Luka Doncic revenge game.

When asked, Doncic and everyone else will play down the entire idea of revenge, but there is no doubt. Everyone knows what is going on. Doncic thought he would spend his entire career in Dallas and, on Feb. 2, unceremoniously had that rug (and tens of millions of dollars) pulled out from under him with a stunning trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now the Mavericks come to Los Angeles to take on a motivated and red-hot Lakers team (watch the game at 10 p.m. on TNT). This is the most anticipated game of the regular season (at least until April 9, when Doncic and the Lakers head to Dallas), and you can follow all the action right here, where we will update all the news, scores, and more from inside the Crypto.com arena. This is going to be fun to watch.