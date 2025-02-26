Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score, updates, highlights, news, analysis for Luka Doncic’s first game vs Mavs
LOS ANGELES — Welcome to the Luka Doncic revenge game.
When asked, Doncic and everyone else will play down the entire idea of revenge, but there is no doubt. Everyone knows what is going on. Doncic thought he would spend his entire career in Dallas and, on Feb. 2, unceremoniously had that rug (and tens of millions of dollars) pulled out from under him with a stunning trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now the Mavericks come to Los Angeles to take on a motivated and red-hot Lakers team (watch the game at 10 p.m. on TNT). This is the most anticipated game of the regular season (at least until April 9, when Doncic and the Lakers head to Dallas), and you can follow all the action right here, where we will update all the news, scores, and more from inside the Crypto.com arena. This is going to be fun to watch.
Here’s Lakers coach J.J. Redick — a former brief teammate of Doncic — talking about going from being Luka’s friend to his coach.
Lakers Coach JJ Redick talks about how his relationship with Luka has changed as his coach.
Need something to do before tip-off? Here’s a 50-minute highlight reel from Luka’s seven seasons with the Mavericks!
7 seasons in Dallas
5 NBA All-Stars
5 All-NBA First Teams
5 NBA All-Stars

5 All-NBA First Teams

Tonight Luka faces the Mavs for the first time...
Mavs Injuries Update:— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 26, 2025
Washington Jr. (right ankle sprain) and Powell (right hip strain) will be AVAILABLE tonight against the Lakers.
Gafford (right knee sprain), Davis (left adductor strain), Martin (right hip strain) and Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) will be OUT.
“That’s my brother... just to remind him there’s a genuine love there. I consider him part of my family, part of my tribe”
KYRIE ON CALLING LUKA 'HERMANO' 🫶— NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2025
Tonight they play for the first time since Luka became a Laker...
Luka Dončić faces his former team TONIGHT 🍿
▪️ Lakers: NBA-best 14-4 record since Jan. 15
▪️ Luka: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST in win vs. DEN last time out
▪️ Kyrie: 30+ PTS in 4 of last 7 games
Sitting at No. 4 in the West, the Lakers host the Mavs (0.5 GB of 6th) at 10:00pm/et on… pic.twitter.com/tgluZmpLM6
What are the biggest revenge games in NBA history — the first game of a traded player against his former team? Here’s a short list:
• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: On Oct. 28, 1975, Abdul-Jabbar faced the Bucks for the first time since they traded him to the Lakers (to be fair, Abdul-Jabbar pushed for that trade, it didn’t come out of nowhere). Abdul-Jabbar had 30 points, 20 rebounds, nine blocks and five assists in Los Angeles’ 99-92 victory – only one other player in NBA history has reached those numbers in a game.
• Dominique Wilkins: On March 25, 1994, in Atlanta, Wilkins faced the Hawks for the first time since they traded him to the Clippers. Wilkins posted 36 points and 10 rebounds in LA’s 97-94 victory.
• Charles Barkley: On Nov. 2, 1996, Barkley went to Phoenix to face the Suns for the first time since they traded him to the Rockets during the offseason. Barkley scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 33 rebounds in Houston’s 110-95 victory.
• Allen Iverson: On Jan. 2, 2007, Philadelphia came to Denver for the first time since the Sixers traded AI to the Nuggets. Iverson scored 30 points, with nine assists and five rebounds, but the 76ers got the 108-97 win.
• Karl-Anthony Towns: On Dec. 19 of this season, KAT returned to Minnesota for the first time since it traded him to New York just as training camps were set to open. This wasn’t revenge in the classic sense, Towns soaked in the love from Timberwolves fans — like Doncic, he did not ask for or expect this trade — and responded with 32 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in New York’s 133-107 victory.
Everyone around the league — from Mavericks fans to other front offices — is still trying to answer that question. Nobody can get their heads around Dallas’ decision. Nobody trades a 25-year-old top-five player in the world who took your team to the NBA Finals the season before.
Why would you? For Dallas, it came down to two things: Mavs GM Nico Harrison had serious concerns about Doncic’s conditioning and commitment to doing what it took to win. Second, and building on that concern, was Doncic’s looming contract extension that would have been the largest in NBA history (five years, $346 million). As some league sources explained it to NBC Sports, Luka wasn’t Nico’s guy, he believes we have seen peak Luka, and ownership was good with not writing that massive check.
Nobody else saw it that way.
“If you can go in an NBA game and get 30, 15, and 10, then I don’t know what shape is,” said Markeiff Morris, who was traded to the Lakers in the Doncic deal, talking about Doncic’s fitness.
People in other front offices saw that massive contract as the going rate for having one of the best players in the world. Those same front office people remain angry that Harrison only talked to the Lakers — Harrison was focused on Anthony Davis — and did not open up the bidding to others. They feel he could have gotten more, both from the Lakers and other teams (the Nets got five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges last summer).
Adding to the confusion, Dallas got older with the trade — Anthony Davis is an All-NBA big man but is 31 and has an injury history. That history has already bitten the Mavericks, with AD out due to an adductor strain.
The trade thrust All-Star Kyrie Irving into the spotlight as the offense’s focal point, and he has responded, scoring 30 points in four of the seven games he has played since the trade. Max Christie, who came over to Dallas in the trade, is averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds a game in Dallas.
Coming off a calf injury that had him out from Christmas Day through early February, Doncic’s first couple of games in a Lakers jersey were not up to his standards. He looked rusty, a step slow, and like a guy trying to regain his game fitness after a long layoff.
Saturday we saw vintage Doncic. He scored 16 points in the first quarter and went on to have 32 for the night, 10 rebounds and seven assists, leading the Lakers to their biggest win of the season, knocking off the Nuggets in Denver, 123-100.
LUKA DONČIĆ DOMINATES SATURDAY PRIMETIME!
⭐️ 32 PTS (most as a Laker)
⭐️ 10 REB
⭐️ 7 AST
⭐️ 4 STL
⭐️ W pic.twitter.com/V3MGNibQmJ
If that Doncic shows up Tuesday night, the Mavericks are in serious trouble.